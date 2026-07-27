At 37, Celebrity Dietitian Suman Pahuja has built a Rs 60 crore wellness brand, Fat To Fab Diet Clinic, after overcoming personal struggles and significant weight loss. Her inspiring journey, marked by entrepreneurial success, extensive digital presence, and a focus on accessible nutrition, makes her one of India's leading wellness entrepreneurs.

37-year-old celebrity dietitian Suman Pahuja emerged as a top name in India's health and wellness sector. Her net worth? An estimated Rs 60 crore, built through her Fat To Fab Diet Clinic. Born July 21, 1989, Pahuja's story is one of personal transformation. It forged a successful business and massive digital influence.

From struggling with her weight to certified dietitian and wellness entrepreneur. Pahuja's journey is a 'zero to Rs 60 crore' success story. She lost nearly 40 kilograms. She overcame criticism. That personal experience began her mission to help others live healthier.

From Personal Hurdles to Public Inspiration

Her divorce was a turning point. Pahuja decided to reclaim her identity then, focusing solely on her health. In a 2019 interview, she revealed reaching 99 kilograms. Her father and ex-husband insulted her about her weight. This difficult period fuelled her drive to transform herself.

12 months! That's how long it took her to get back into shape. She focused on consistent healthy eating and regular cardio - jumping and running, three days a week. Key for her success - She never abandoned favourites like pav bhaji and chole bhature. Instead, she prepared them at home, controlling ingredients and portions.

Building a Nationwide Wellness Brand

Pahuja’s entrepreneurial venture, Fat To Fab Diet Clinic, is now a nationwide wellness brand. It offers customized diet plans, herbal wellness products, online consultations, and lifestyle coaching. She puts the customer first. She offers personalized nutrition for obesity, PCOD, thyroid, and diabetes — no generic plans here.

Her clinic isn't her only reach. Suman Pahuja is also a digital force. She launched her YouTube channel, "Fat to Fab by Suman," in 2017. It now has over 996K subscribers. Her Instagram? Over 328K followers. Through these platforms, she shares weight-loss tips, healthy recipes, nutrition advice, fitness motivation, and lifestyle guidance. She makes wellness accessible to a broad Indian audience. Pahuja delivered a TEDx Talk, "From Refusal to Change: The Influence of Self-Belief."

Compassion and Family Life

March 2025 saw new beginnings for Pahuja. She remarried Chirag Aneja, a criminal lawyer. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October 2025, sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.