This mountain, named Uluru, sits right in the heart of Australia's Northern Territory. People also call it Ayers Rock. It is a single, massive rock formation, what you call a monolith. The mountain appears to change colours because of the way sunlight hits it throughout the day. The iron minerals in the rock have oxidised over time, which means they've rusted. As the angle of the sun changes, the light reflects differently, making the rock look pink, orange, red, and even purple.

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