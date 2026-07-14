Uluru Mountain: This Aussie Rock Changes Colours Four Times in One Day! Here's Why
Ever heard of a mountain that changes colours just like a chameleon? There's a mountain that looks pink in the morning and turns golden by evening. Do you know where this magical place is?
The specialty of this mountain...
This mountain, named Uluru, sits right in the heart of Australia's Northern Territory. People also call it Ayers Rock. It is a single, massive rock formation, what you call a monolith. The mountain appears to change colours because of the way sunlight hits it throughout the day. The iron minerals in the rock have oxidised over time, which means they've rusted. As the angle of the sun changes, the light reflects differently, making the rock look pink, orange, red, and even purple.
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A sacred place..
Uluru is not just a beautiful spot; it is a deeply sacred place for the local people. Most tourists visit during the morning or evening to witness the stunning colour changes. Many enjoy walking around the base to soak in the natural beauty. The best time to visit Uluru is between May and September. During these months, the temperatures are cooler, making the visit more comfortable and pleasant.
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