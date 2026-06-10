Window Gardening: 5 Best Flowers To Make Your Home Look Stunning!
Thinking of adding a flower box to your window? We've got you covered. Here's a look at the best flowers for your window box, and answers to all your questions about this cool gardening idea.
Decorate your windows with flowers
1. Gulbahar Flower
You can give your window an attractive look by planting some colourful flowers. Daisies, also known as Gulbahar, are a great choice. People love this flower for its simple, fresh beauty. It will completely transform the view from your home.
Hibiscus Care: Why Your Gudhal Plant's Leaves Are Turning Yellow And How to Fix It
2. Zinnia Flowers
3. Chameliya Flowers
4. Nargis Flower
You can also plant Nargis flowers, also known as Daffodils, in your window box. These flowers are bright yellow and grow in beautiful bunches. They also have a light, pleasant fragrance that will make your whole house smell wonderful.
Gardening Tips: 4 Pre-Monsoon Prep For A Garden Full Of Flowers, Veggies
5. Petunia Flower
Planting Petunias in your window box will give your home a total makeover. These flowers come in many shades like white, pink, purple, red, and blue. Your window will look like a rainbow with these colourful blooms.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.