THIS is where the world ends! Last country on earth; see 8 breathtaking PICS

Norway, known as the last country on Earth due to its proximity to the North Pole, experiences unique phenomena such as the midnight sun and six months of continuous daylight or darkness. The E-69 highway ends here, offering stunning views and the chance to witness the aurora borealis, but solo travel is prohibited due to the harsh conditions.

We all know that the earth is round. There is one or another country in every corner of this earth. Every country is beautiful because of its natural beauty. Some countries are famous for their historical buildings, while others are famous for their natural scenery. You may have heard about the largest and richest countries in the world, but which is the last country on earth?

Today, we will inform you about the last country in the world: Norway. Here, the land ends. This country is located near the North Pole, where the Earth rotates on its axis. So, you can imagine what Norway is like.

The night is very short in this country. This country is very beautiful. But you may be surprised to know that there is no night here. In the city of Haverfest in northern Norway, the sun only sets for 40 minutes. Hence, it is also known as the country of the midnight sun. It is dark here for only 40 minutes, and this city is full of light for the remaining 23 hours and 20 minutes.

Snow freezes here in summer. This country has a very cold climate. In some countries of the world, if the temperature in summer is between 45 to 50 degrees, then in this country there is snow in summer. During this time, the temperature here is zero degrees. During severe winters, the temperature here drops to minus 45 degrees. The beauty here alone creates a different world.

There is no night here in summer. Because of its proximity to the North Pole, it does not have day or night every day like other countries. Instead, it has six months of day and six months of night. In winter, the sun is not visible here, but in summer, the sun never sets here. That means there are no nights here during summer days. This place is so interesting that people come from far and wide to see it.

Going alone here is prohibited. After knowing all this, you want to go to Norway, right? The E-69 highway connects the ends of the earth to Norway. This is where the road ends as you go forward; when you reach there, you don't know where to go because this is where the world ends.

Even if you want to go on this highway, it is forbidden to go alone. Here, only a large group of people are allowed to go. No person is allowed to go alone or drive alone on this road. There is snow everywhere here, so solo travel is prohibited due to the possibility of getting lost by travelling alone.

You can enjoy watching the Polar lights. Watching the sunset and the polar lights at this place is fun. It is said that there was a fish trade here years ago, but gradually the country developed and tourists started coming here. Now tourists also get the facility of hotels and restaurants to stay here.