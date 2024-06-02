Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THIS is where the world ends! Last country on earth; see 8 breathtaking PICS

    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Norway, known as the last country on Earth due to its proximity to the North Pole, experiences unique phenomena such as the midnight sun and six months of continuous daylight or darkness. The E-69 highway ends here, offering stunning views and the chance to witness the aurora borealis, but solo travel is prohibited due to the harsh conditions.

    article_image1

    We all know that the earth is round. There is one or another country in every corner of this earth. Every country is beautiful because of its natural beauty. Some countries are famous for their historical buildings, while others are famous for their natural scenery. You may have heard about the largest and richest countries in the world, but which is the last country on earth?

    article_image2

    Today, we will inform you about the last country in the world: Norway. Here, the land ends. This country is located near the North Pole, where the Earth rotates on its axis. So, you can imagine what Norway is like.

    article_image3

    The night is very short in this country. This country is very beautiful. But you may be surprised to know that there is no night here. In the city of Haverfest in northern Norway, the sun only sets for 40 minutes. Hence, it is also known as the country of the midnight sun. It is dark here for only 40 minutes, and this city is full of light for the remaining 23 hours and 20 minutes.

    article_image4

    Snow freezes here in summer. This country has a very cold climate. In some countries of the world, if the temperature in summer is between 45 to 50 degrees, then in this country there is snow in summer. During this time, the temperature here is zero degrees. During severe winters, the temperature here drops to minus 45 degrees. The beauty here alone creates a different world.

    article_image5

    There is no night here in summer. Because of its proximity to the North Pole, it does not have day or night every day like other countries. Instead, it has six months of day and six months of night. In winter, the sun is not visible here, but in summer, the sun never sets here. That means there are no nights here during summer days. This place is so interesting that people come from far and wide to see it.

    article_image6

    Going alone here is prohibited. After knowing all this, you want to go to Norway, right? The E-69 highway connects the ends of the earth to Norway. This is where the road ends as you go forward; when you reach there, you don't know where to go because this is where the world ends.

    article_image7

    Even if you want to go on this highway, it is forbidden to go alone. Here, only a large group of people are allowed to go. No person is allowed to go alone or drive alone on this road. There is snow everywhere here, so solo travel is prohibited due to the possibility of getting lost by travelling alone.

    article_image8

    You can enjoy watching the Polar lights. Watching the sunset and the polar lights at this place is fun. It is said that there was a fish trade here years ago, but gradually the country developed and tourists started coming here. Now tourists also get the facility of hotels and restaurants to stay here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy? RBA

    What lifestyle changes one must adopt while going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy?

    Want a girlfriend on rent? Weekend Getaway to Bike Date, Delhi girl shares her service charges on Instagram reel RBA

    Want a girlfriend on rent? Weekend Getaway to Bike Date, Delhi girl shares her service charges on Instagram

    44-year-old Indian man sets new Guinness World Record by typing with his nose (WATCH) gcw

    44-year-old Indian man sets new Guinness World Record by typing with his nose (WATCH)

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 69.50; check latest rates here AJR

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 69.50; check latest rates here

    World No Tobacco Day: Protecting our youth from the influence of Tobacco RBA

    World No Tobacco Day: Protecting our youth from the influence of Tobacco

    Recent Stories

    iPhone update: Apple to introduce eye tracking feature, will allow users to control device with eyes gcw

    iPhone update: Apple to introduce eye tracking feature, will allow users to control device with eyes

    Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: 8 best performances of actor ATG

    Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha turns 37: 8 best performances of actor

    PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation heatwave review agenda for next 100 days and more gcw

    PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation, review agenda for next 100 days and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE vkp

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH ATG

    'Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon