Reliance Retail's Tira has exclusively launched Dr. Melaxin, a South Korean dermo-cosmetic brand known for its science-backed 'slow aging' approach. The brand, famous for its Peel Shot range, will be available on Tira's online and offline stores.

Tira, the omnichannel beauty destination from Reliance Retail, is strengthening its portfolio of globally coveted beauty brands with the exclusive launch of Dr. Melaxin, the fast-rising South Korean dermo-cosmetic brand celebrated for its science-backed approach to skincare. The brand will be available exclusively on Tira online and at select offline stores.

Dr. Melaxin's 'Slow Aging' Philosophy

Dr. Melaxin is redefining K-beauty with targeted skincare inspired by the principles of vaccine science. Built around its philosophy of "slow aging," the brand develops clinically evaluated formulations that address specific concerns including pigmentation, enlarged pores, under-eye aging and loss of firmness, helping strengthen the skin's resilience over time.

Global Success and Clean Formulation

Following its international expansion across the United States, Japan and Southeast Asia, Dr. Melaxin has rapidly gained global recognition, becoming the #1 K-beauty brand on TikTok Shop in both the US and UK, a release said. The brand follows an 8-FREE clean formulation standard, with every product being cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin. Independent clinical studies have demonstrated visible improvements in hydration, radiance and skin firmness within four weeks.

Spotlight on the Peel Shot Range

Leading the India launch is the brand's globally viral Peel Shot range--a gentle exfoliating ampoule powered by rice-based AHA and BHA, Pentavitin and rice water to exfoliate, refine pores and visibly improve skin texture and radiance.

Relevance for the Indian Market

India represents one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets, with consumers increasingly seeking science-backed skincare that delivers measurable results. Dr. Melaxin's focus on concerns such as pigmentation, uneven texture, brightening and long-term skin resilience makes it especially relevant for Indian consumers and climate conditions.

A Word from the CEO

Launching exclusively on Tira across its online platform and select offline stores, the partnership underscores Tira's commitment to curating globally acclaimed beauty innovations while offering customers access to authentic, high-performance brands backed by expertise and efficacy, the release said. Commenting on the launch, Yu Kyoung Hwa, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Melaxin, said, "Indian consumers are curious, informed and genuinely interested in effective skincare solutions. Their key concerns--from pigmentation to texture and firmness-- are exactly what we have set out to address. Through our launch with Tira, we are excited to bring our most innovative products, including the Peel Shot line, to the people it was created for."

Tira Strengthens Its Beauty Portfolio

With the launch of Dr. Melaxin, Tira continues to strengthen its growing portfolio of globally sought-after beauty brands, reinforcing its commitment to bringing cutting-edge, science-backed innovations and the latest international beauty trends to Indian consumers. As the destination for premium beauty discovery, Tira remains focused on curating authentic, high-performance brands that cater to the evolving needs of India's increasingly discerning beauty community. (ANI)