Is the sun making your skin look dark and tanned? Forget expensive products. You can make effective de-tan packs right at home using besan, curd, and tomato. Using them just twice a week will help bring back your skin's lost glow. These packs also make your skin soft and bright from within, with no chemicals or side effects.

The summer heat and city pollution can leave a layer of dirt and tan on our skin, making it look dark. You might go for a facial at a parlour, but the effect barely lasts a week. A much better idea is to de-tan at home twice a week. Simple kitchen ingredients like besan, curd, and multani mitti are great for pulling out tan and making your skin soft and bright from within. The best part? No harsh chemicals and zero side effects.

*Besan and Curd De-Tan Pack - For All Skin Types:*

This is one of the oldest and most effective home remedies. In a bowl, take 2 spoons of besan (gram flour). Add 1 spoon of curd and a pinch of turmeric powder. Mix it well to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your face, neck, and hands, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Once the pack starts to feel a bit tight, gently scrub it off with normal water. Besan helps remove dirt, and the lactic acid in curd works on the tan. If you do this twice a week, you'll see a clear difference in just 10 days.

Home Workout Walking Pad or Treadmill? Finding the Best Fit for You!

*Tomato and Honey Pack - For Oily Skin*:

If you have oily skin that has become dark due to the sun, this pack works like magic. Squeeze the juice from half a tomato and mix it with 1 spoon of honey. Use a cotton ball to apply this mixture on the tanned areas. Let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Tomato contains lycopene, which acts as a natural bleaching agent, while honey moisturises the skin so it doesn't feel dry.

Jowar Roti: When Should You Eat It? Experts Reveal Best Timing!

*Multani Mitti and Rose Water Pack - For Sensitive Skin*:

This pack is perfect for those whose skin gets easily irritated in the sun. Mix 2 spoons of multani mitti (Fuller's earth) with enough rose water to form a thin paste. You can also add 4-5 drops of lemon juice if you like. Apply it on your face and wait for it to dry completely. Then, wash it off with water. Multani mitti has a cooling effect, and rose water helps keep the skin soft.

*Don't Forget These 2 Things After De-Tanning*:

Always apply a light moisturiser or some aloe vera gel right after washing off the pack. This is because de-tanning can make your skin a little dry. And most importantly, never step out without applying an SPF 50 sunscreen at least 20 minutes beforehand. Otherwise, no matter how many packs you use, the tan will come right back.

You don't need expensive creams, just a consistent skincare routine. Pick one of these three packs that suits your skin type and use it twice a week. Within a month, you'll notice your sun tan getting lighter and your skin regaining its natural glow.