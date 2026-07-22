Hindu Temples: Why Clocks Are Never Placed Inside? Find Out Now!
Hindu Temples: Have you ever thought about why most temples don't have clocks? There's a special reason behind it that connects time, peace of mind, and spirituality. Let's explore the real reason why you won't find clocks in temples.
Why are there no clocks in temples?
When you visit a temple, you see bells, aarti lamps, and hear chants. But one thing is almost always missing: a clock on the wall. This is especially true for older, traditional temples. Ever wondered why? Is it a religious rule or some deep belief? Let's find out the answer.
In a temple, God is more important than time
At home, in the office, or at the market, our eyes constantly dart towards the clock. But we visit a temple for a different reason – to feel the divine and find a few moments of peace. If a clock is visible, our mind starts thinking about how much time has passed or about leaving early. That's why many temples avoid keeping clocks.
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Spirituality teaches us to live in the present
Indian culture has always taught us to focus on the present. Temples teach this same lesson. When you stand before the divine, your mind should be completely immersed in that moment. You should leave behind worries about the past or future tasks, allowing your mind to find stillness. This is a key reason for not having clocks in temples.
The timing of rituals is pre-decided
Many people might ask how temple activities run without a clock. The truth is, priests schedule aartis and other pujas well in advance. They decide these timings based on tradition, the Panchang (Hindu almanac), and the times of sunrise and sunset. The priests follow this routine strictly, so a clock's absence doesn't affect temple operations at all.
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There is no rule against installing a clock
No religious scripture actually says that clocks should not be kept in temples. Today, many new and large temples have installed clocks for the convenience of devotees. This tradition of not having clocks is mostly followed in older temples.
What message does the temple give?
The temple reminds us that life isn't just about racing against time. Amidst the daily hustle, we need quiet moments to remember God and experience inner peace. Perhaps that's why, in many temples, we only hear the sound of bells and mantras instead of the ticking of a clock.
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