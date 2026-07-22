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Tea Brewing: Stop Boiling Your Chai Like Kheer! Here's The Right Way Most Indians Don't Know
Tea contains something called 'tannins'. When you over-boil your chai, these tannins not only make it bitter but also stop your body from absorbing iron.
The first cup
Old Habits
Yes, many of us have this habit of boiling tea for ages, almost like we're making kheer. Some people even reheat the same tea made in the morning multiple times until the evening. If you're one of them, you need to stop right now! Because what you're drinking isn't a magic potion, it's a packet of acidity.
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So why shouldn't you boil it so much?
Tea leaves contain a compound called 'tannin'. When you boil tea excessively, these tannins not only make it taste bitter but also interfere with your body's ability to absorb iron. This means, no matter how healthy your food is, if you drink over-boiled tea, your body won't get the nutrients!
What happens when you boil it like kheer?
You destroy all the good stuff! Milk has Vitamin C, B12, and calcium. When you add milk to tea powder and boil it for ten minutes, all these nutrients are completely destroyed by the heat. What's left is just coloured water with no real taste. Heartburn is also guaranteed because over-boiling increases the tea's pH level, directly causing acidity, bloating, and indigestion.
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The perfect way
How to make the perfect tea
The final word
Your tea should be a comforting drink that soothes your mind, not a chemical that messes with your stomach. Starting tomorrow, keep an eye on the clock and don't boil your tea for more than 4-5 minutes. Remember, you're making chai, not payasam!
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