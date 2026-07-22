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Better Sleep: Study Reveals Women Rest Better Without Partner, Here’s Who Tops the List!
A Canisius College study reveals women sleep better with pet dogs than with husbands or partners. Researchers say dogs offer comfort, security, and fewer disturbances, making them surprisingly better sleep companions than humans.
Not husband, but pet dog for a peaceful sleep
What's in the study?
Professor Dr. Christy L. Hoffman from America's Canisius College led this survey. Her team studied the sleep patterns and emotional states of 962 women to get these interesting results.
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More security and comfort
The study found that women feel safer and more comfortable sleeping with their dog. They reported fewer disturbances compared to when they share a bed with their husband or boyfriend.
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Sleeping with a partner causes interruptions
Dog vs Cat vs Husband
Deep sleep with a dog
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