Money Plant Vastu: Is Your Money Plant Growing the Wrong Way and Draining Wealth?
According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a money plant at home doesn't just bring wealth, but also happiness and prosperity. But, it's only beneficial if you know the rules. Let's find out the important things to remember about your money plant.
16
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Money Plant and Prosperity
People consider the money plant a symbol of happiness and prosperity. Vastu says it boosts wealth, which is why many homes have one. But few know the right way to keep it. A correctly placed money plant can open doors to wealth, but a mistake can cause losses. A downward-hanging vine is especially unlucky. Here are 5 key rules.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Pinteresr
Hanging Money Plant Vine
Vastu Shastra says an upward-growing money plant vine signals progress and prosperity. But if the vine starts hanging towards the floor, it's considered very inauspicious. A drooping vine points to financial trouble and money loss. So, always make sure the vine grows upwards.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Correct Direction for Money Plant
A money plant gives benefits only when you place it in the right direction. According to Vastu Shastra, the southeast corner of the house is the most auspicious spot for it. If you keep the money plant in any other direction, its positive effects will reduce.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Dry and Yellow Leaves
If you have a money plant at home, take good care of it. Dried and yellowing leaves attract negative energy. These leaves also signal financial loss. So, you should remove them immediately.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Money Plant in Dirty Water
According to Vastu Shastra, dirty water in your money plant's pot suggests you might face financial problems. Because of this, you must change the water in the pot every week.
66
Image Credit : AI Generated
Money Plants from Others
There's a popular belief that planting a money plant stolen or taken from someone else's house brings wealth. However, Vastu Shastra says stealing or accepting a money plant from others is not auspicious, but inauspicious. By doing this, you might unknowingly bring someone else's negative energy into your home.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos