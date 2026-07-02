We all dream of living a long, healthy life, staying as active in our old age as we were in our youth. But these days, that's a tough goal for many. As we get older, different diseases start showing up, or we just feel weak. But some people around the world are breaking this pattern. They are living past 100 without any major illnesses, doing their own work, and enjoying life to the fullest. How is this possible? Do you need to live in a special country or take some magic pills? Scientists have been researching these questions for a long time and have found some shocking answers.

These three Brazilian sisters have all crossed the 100-year mark. Their names are Julina (103), Zoraide (104), and Levita (109). When scientists researched them, they discovered simple lifestyle habits that we can all follow. With a combined age of 316, they've earned a Guinness World Record. They aren't just surviving; they are thriving without any major health issues. Their secret, they say, is their diet and active lifestyle, which they have followed religiously.