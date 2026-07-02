Alia Bhatt's 'More Is Better' Skincare Rule Could Help Prevent Skin Damage
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. The actress is garnering massive praise for her look and edge in the movie. She also looks fresh and stunning. Do you want to know her secret? Keep reading!
Alpha Alia is coming!
Alia Bhatt is coming to meet you with her upcoming film Alpha, also starring Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The actress is looking fresh as a daisy, promoting her film lately. Here's her holy grail 'more is better' skincare hack that protects her skin from extreme damage.
Skincare junkie!
Alia Bhatt is coming to meet you with her upcoming film Alpha, also starring Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The actress is looking fresh as a daisy, promoting her film lately. Here's her holy grail 'more is better' skincare hack that protects her skin from extreme damage.
Skincare junkie!
Alia believes in following an extensive skincare routine, and there's no denying that. She has always been open about her product choices with her fans. But she also stresses not chasing perfection and accepting who she is to feel more beautiful.
Into her skincare world
Alia once shared that earlier she believed in the concept of ‘less is more’ when it came to applying sunscreen. Now, she believes that the more the better to protect your skin from UV rays damage.
Bonus point!
Alia also swears by her viral skin snack of ghee, coconut and jaggery. She also follows the routine of morning ice-dips or ice-rolling to de-puff, and mixing strobe cream with foundation for a dewy finish.
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