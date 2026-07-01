Most people think about gut health only when facing issues like bloating or indigestion. But the gut plays a vital role beyond digestion, influencing immunity, mood, and overall well-being, making it essential to care for it even when no symptoms are visible.

Let's be honest, we usually start worrying about our gut health only when things go wrong. Problems like bloating, indigestion, extreme tiredness, and constipation are often the first signs that make us pay attention.

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But your gut's job isn't just to digest your lunch. It plays a huge role in managing your immune system, metabolism, energy levels, and even your mood. Here are a few simple things you can do to improve your gut health.

1. Stick to your meal times

Eating at different times every day can really mess with your body's internal clock and disrupt your digestion. Our gut has its own fixed schedule, known as a circadian rhythm. So, try to make it a habit to eat your meals at the same time every day.

2. The gas from dals and beans is temporary

Many people avoid eating legumes like dals and chana because they think it causes bloating and gas. But this is usually a temporary issue. Studies show that while 50% of people might experience gas in the first week of regularly eating legumes, this problem generally goes away as your body gets used to it.

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3. Don't eat when you're stressed

When we are stressed, our body releases hormones that reduce blood flow to the gut. This can completely mess up your digestion. So, avoid distractions like using your phone while eating. When your body is in 'fight or flight' mode, your gut simply cannot digest food properly.

4. Late-night meals affect your gut's cleaning process

Your body has a natural process where the gut cleans itself when the stomach is empty. Eating right before you sleep can stop this cleaning process. That's why it's a good idea to have your last meal at least 2-3 hours before you go to bed.

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5. A 10-minute walk after your meal works wonders

Just a short 10-minute walk after eating can make digestion easier and help control your blood sugar levels. This simple habit can help prevent that sudden spike in blood sugar after a meal.

6. Your gut is where happiness is made

Did you know that 95% of serotonin, the chemical that controls our mood and happiness, is produced in our gut, not our brain? This is why digestive issues like bloating, constipation, or gut inflammation can directly affect our mental health and mood.