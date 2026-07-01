Medical experts looked into this weird habit and came up with two main theories. First, the magic of fragrance. Most soaps have essential oils like 'Limonene' for their scent. Researchers think that when we sleep, these scent molecules might stimulate TRP (Transient Receptor Potential) channels, or nerve endings, on our skin. These nerves then signal the brain via the spinal cord, which could calm the nervous system and reduce muscle stiffness. The second theory is the powerful 'placebo effect'. In medical science, this is a big deal. When a person strongly believes 'this soap will fix my pain,' their brain releases natural painkillers called endorphins. This makes them feel like the pain has actually reduced.

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