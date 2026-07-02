A woman has gone viral after revealing she quit her six-figure corporate job to work as a waitress at 33, claiming the career change cured her stress-related illness. Her story has sparked debate about workplace stress, health and work-life balance.

A woman has gone viral on social media after revealing that she walked away from a six-figure corporate salary to work as a waitress at the age of 33, claiming the dramatic career change completely transformed her health. In a candid video that has sparked widespread discussion online, she said leaving her high-pressure corporate role brought an end to the severe stress-related irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms that had plagued her for months. Her story has resonated with thousands of people, reigniting conversations about workplace stress, mental wellbeing and the true meaning of success.

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Woman Says Quitting Corporate Job Improved Her Health

The woman shared a video featuring the text: "I gave up a 6 figure salary to work as a waitress at 33... and will literally mop this floor for the rest of my life if it means I never have another stress related IBS symptom again. HEALTH IS WEALTH."

She explained that during the final six months of her corporate career, she suffered from severe IBS and underwent numerous medical tests in an attempt to identify the cause of her condition.

Stress Was The Root Cause

In the caption accompanying the video, she described the difficult period she experienced while working in the corporate sector.

She wrote: "The last 6 months of my corporate job I was on diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS. Turns out it was just stress and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier."

According to her, despite undergoing extensive medical investigations, the symptoms were ultimately linked to workplace stress. She claimed that after resigning from her job, every symptom disappeared, leaving her healthier than she had been in years.

Her story has since attracted significant attention online, with many praising her decision to prioritise her health over a high-paying career.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted thousands of reactions, with many users sharing similar experiences, while others pointed out that not every customer-facing job is free from stress.

One user commented: "Girl do your thing! Job titles mean nothing, as long as you’re happy & healthy!"

Second user commented: "It is absolutely unhinged what we have been taught to accept for ourselves."

Third user commented: "Same! I now work at a coffee shop 5 minutes from my home and actually get to enjoy the sunlight and have enough energy to take care of myself and my home. I will never go back."

Fourth user commented: "I worked as a waitress last summer. I got paid minimum wage, was sent home without pay when it was quiet, and was groped by several men while on the job. Im not sure its as straightforward as you say to relieve stress. Low paid customer facing work is also very stressful and insecure and who can pay their mortgage and bills on a waiting job? Especially if they have a family. The issue isnt which job you have. Its capitalism and the idea that humans are a commodity. We have to work way too many hours to barely break even."

A Wider Conversation About Work-Life Balance

The viral video has sparked a broader debate about the impact of workplace stress on physical and mental health. While many people applauded the woman's decision to prioritise her wellbeing over financial success, others argued that changing careers is not always a realistic option and that stressful working conditions can exist across different industries.

Regardless of the differing opinions, the video has encouraged many social media users to reflect on the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and recognising the long-term effects that chronic stress can have on overall health.