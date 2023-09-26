The Enigmatic Northeast: Exploring India's hidden gem on World Tourism Day 2023

Comprising eight states, commonly referred to as the "Seven Sisters" along with the brother state of Sikkim, this corner of India is a treasure trove of natural beauty, diverse cultures, and untamed adventures waiting to be discovered.

Ahead of World Tourism Day 2023, we embark on a journey to one of the most intriguing and lesser-explored regions of India – the Northeast. Comprising eight states, commonly referred to as the "Seven Sisters" along with the brother state of Sikkim, this corner of India is a treasure trove of natural beauty, diverse cultures, and untamed adventures waiting to be discovered.

A Tapestry of Breathtaking Landscapes The Northeastern states are a testament to the unmatched beauty of India's diverse topography. From the lush greenery of Assam's tea gardens to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Meghalaya's living root bridges and Dawki river, every state offers a unique natural spectacle. Arunachal Pradesh, the "Land of the Rising Sun," boasts pristine lakes, snow-capped peaks, and rich biodiversity. Manipur's Loktak Lake, known for its phumdis (floating islands), is a sight to behold, and Nagaland's Dzukou Valley with its enchanting treks is a paradise for adventure seekers.

Cultural Extravaganza The Northeast is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. Each state is home to distinct indigenous communities with their languages, festivals, and customs. The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, the Sangai Festival in Manipur, and the Bihu festival in Assam are just a few examples of the vibrant celebrations that offer a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of the region. Moreover, the warm hospitality of the locals adds to the charm of exploring these diverse cultures.

Culinary Delights Northeastern cuisine is a culinary adventure in itself. Assam's aromatic teas and bamboo shoots, Manipur's fiery Eromba, Arunachal Pradesh's Thukpa, and Mizoram's Bamboo Rice are some of the delectable dishes that await your taste buds. Don't forget to try the famous Naga ghost pepper, one of the world's spiciest chilies, if you dare!

Wildlife and Biodiversity The Northeast is a biodiversity hotspot. Kaziranga National Park in Assam is home to the one-horned rhinoceros, while Manas National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its tiger population. The Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh shelters a wide array of flora and fauna, including the elusive snow leopard. Birdwatchers will be delighted by the avian diversity in the region, with countless species waiting to be spotted.

Adventure Galore For adventure enthusiasts, the Northeast offers an array of activities such as trekking, river rafting, paragliding, and caving. Meghalaya's Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, two of the wettest places on Earth, are perfect for monsoon trekking. Arunachal Pradesh's Siang River provides thrilling opportunities for white-water rafting. The limestone caves of Meghalaya, particularly in Jaintia Hills, are a spelunker's paradise.

Challenges and Opportunities While the Northeast is a hidden gem, it faces challenges like inadequate infrastructure and connectivity. However, this is changing as the Indian government invests in improving roads, airports, and tourism facilities in the region. The Northeast is slowly but surely opening its doors to the world. On this World Tourism Day 2023 (September 27), consider exploring the enchanting Northeastern states of India. Whether you are a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or a culture enthusiast, this region has something to offer everyone. The uncharted beauty of the Northeast awaits your discovery, promising memories that will last a lifetime.