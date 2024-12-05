Super tips for washing woolen clothes: Keep them fresh and soft

Hand Washing Woolen Clothes: Learn these tips for washing woolen clothes during winter. You'll save a lot of time.

Hand washing woolen clothes

It's winter, and we're using woolen clothes. It's time to clean them. If woolen clothes are used for a long time without washing, they will smell bad or have stains. The easiest way to remove them is to wash them, but washing woolen clothes is not a big deal.

Washing and drying woolen clothes

Washing woolen clothes incorrectly can cause them to lose their softness and tear quickly. But to simplify this problem, some helpful tips are given in this post today. It will be very useful to you. Also Read: 6 Types of Clothes to Avoid in the Washing Machine

How to care for woolen clothes

Wash woolen clothes separately: If you want to wash woolen clothes, first soak them in warm water for about 10 minutes, then add mild soap to the water and wash them gently. Remember to turn woolen clothes inside out before soaking them. This will prevent any damage to their fibers. Also, remember not to wring out woolen clothes. If you wash woolen clothes this way, the dust on them will be removed, and their color and softness will remain the same.

Caring for woolen garments

To clean stubborn stains: To clean stubborn stains on woolen clothes, first apply mild soap or shampoo to the stain and rub the stain with your hands. Then rinse with water and dry in the sun. Importantly, do not scrub with a brush on woolen clothes. Also Read: How to Remove Musty Smell from Blankets

Drying and reshaping woolen clothes

How to wash jackets and woolen coats? Washing jackets and woolen coats in winter takes a long time. To do this, first apply mild soap to the stubborn stain on the jacket, leave it for a while, and then gently rub the stain. Then rinse with cold water.

