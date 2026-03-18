Summer Gardening Tips: 5 Hacks to Prevent Plants From Drying Out
Summer Gardening Tips: The summer heat is brutal, and your plants are probably feeling it too. The harsh sun can make them wilt in no time. If you don't look after them properly, their leaves will dry up, and they'll just stop growing.
How to keep plants cool in summer
To keep your plants cool in the summer, the most important thing is to water them twice a day, in the morning and evening. Watering in the harsh afternoon sun causes the water to evaporate quickly, and the plants don't retain moisture. So, you should always water them early in the morning and after sunset.
Keep the plants close to each other
If you have pots on your balcony or terrace, huddle them together. Doing this helps create a humid micro-environment, allowing the plants to retain moisture and get some relief from the heat.
Also, use clay pots instead of ceramic ones in the summer. Add a light, natural fertiliser every 15-20 days. And make sure you pluck off any yellow or wilted leaves immediately, otherwise they'll spoil the healthy ones too.
Arrange for shade
If your plants are on an open balcony or terrace, arrange for a shade net or some light shade for them. This is a game-changer as it protects them from direct sunlight and prevents their leaves from getting burnt.
Mulch the soil
Mulching the soil is a must-do in summer. Mulching basically means covering the topsoil with a layer of dry leaves, grass, or even coconut husks. This layer helps the soil retain moisture for a long time and keeps the plant's temperature down, keeping it cool.
Spray water on the plant leaves
If the heat gets really intense, don't just water the roots. You can also give the leaves a light misting with a spray bottle to cool them down. This also cleans off any dust and dirt, providing instant relief and helping the plant's leaves breathe better.
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