Save Big On Bills: Avoid These Common Errors In Fridge For Better Cooling, Lower Bills
Is your fridge not cooling like it used to? Are your electricity bills shooting up every month? The problem might not be a faulty machine, but some small mistakes we make every day. Let's fix them.
This is a very common complaint
You need to change these habits
Without realising it, many of us make small mistakes that slowly ruin the fridge's cooling power. At first, it seems like a small issue, but later it leads to bigger problems like high electricity bills, poor cooling, and expensive repairs. In some cases, you might even have to buy a new fridge. If you want your fridge to work properly for a long time, change these habits immediately.
ALSO READ: Fridge Safety Tips: Avoid These Mistakes That Can Cause Refrigerator Explosions
Don't put hot food directly inside
Placing it against the wall
Keeping the door open for a long time
If you frequently open the fridge door, leave it open for a long time, or forget to close it properly, the cool air or gas inside escapes. When this happens repeatedly, the fridge has to work extra hard to bring the temperature down again. This affects the cooling system and can also increase your electricity bill. So, open the fridge only when needed and close it immediately after use.
ALSO READ: Storing Chicken and Mutton for Weeks: Expert Fridge Tips You Must Follow
Overloading the fridge
Neglecting cleaning is also a reason
Setting the temperature incorrectly
Not using a stabiliser can be a costly mistake
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.