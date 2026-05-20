1 9 Image Credit : Google

This is a very common complaint

Nowadays, a fridge is a must-have in every home. Especially in summer, we need it to keep everything from milk and bread to cooked food and vegetables fresh. But after a few years, many people complain that their fridge isn't cooling like it used to. They think the machine is faulty, but the real reason is often their own habits. Let's see how you can fix your daily habits to keep your fridge cool and efficient.