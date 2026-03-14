Want to enjoy fresh and healthy green veggies even in this crazy summer heat? You can easily grow them right in your balcony or small garden. Plants like amaranth, fenugreek, spinach, and tender mustard leaves grow super fast and don't need much space to flourish.

Grow Saag at Home: These days, everyone is becoming more health-conscious, and fresh leafy greens are a big part of that. If you have a small garden or even just a balcony, you can easily grow a variety of greens yourself. The best part is that some of these leafy vegetables actually do really well during the hot summer months. Homegrown greens are not only super fresh but also completely free of chemicals.

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Amaranth Greens (Chaulai)

Chaulai is one of the easiest and fastest-growing greens for the summer. You can plant it without any fuss in pots or grow bags. Once you sow the seeds, just water them regularly, and you'll have lush green leaves ready in just a few weeks. Chaulai is packed with nutrients and you can add it to dal, mixed vegetables, or even stuff it in parathas.

Fenugreek (Methi)

Methi is another fantastic choice for your balcony garden. Its seeds sprout very quickly, and the plants grow well even in small spaces. With a bit of moderate sunlight and regular watering, your methi plants will be ready in no time. The leaves have a slightly bitter taste, but they are considered very beneficial for your health.

Spinach (Palak)

Spinach is a nutrient-powerhouse that you can easily grow in pots. For best results, you should use light and fertile soil. The plants grow fast with regular watering and a little bit of sunlight. In just a short time, you can start plucking fresh leaves to use in your sabzis, soups, or salads.

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Tender Mustard Leaves

You can also grow tender mustard leaves at home. Once you sow the seeds in a pot, the plants sprout pretty quickly. Although mustard usually grows better in cooler weather, you can still harvest its tender leaves during the early summer months. These leaves have a slightly sharp, pungent flavour and are commonly used in traditional saag preparations or mixed vegetable dishes.

Red Amaranth (Lal Saag)

Lal Saag, or Red Amaranth, is an excellent option for the summer season. Its red and green leaves look very attractive and beautiful. It's a low-maintenance plant that grows rapidly with regular watering and enough sunlight, giving you a steady supply of nutritious leaves for your meals.

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