Want to enjoy fresh and healthy green veggies even in this crazy summer heat? You can easily grow them right in your balcony or small garden. Plants like amaranth, fenugreek, spinach, and tender mustard leaves grow super fast and don't need much space to flourish.
Grow Saag at Home: These days, everyone is becoming more health-conscious, and fresh leafy greens are a big part of that. If you have a small garden or even just a balcony, you can easily grow a variety of greens yourself. The best part is that some of these leafy vegetables actually do really well during the hot summer months. Homegrown greens are not only super fresh but also completely free of chemicals.
Amaranth Greens (Chaulai)
Chaulai is one of the easiest and fastest-growing greens for the summer. You can plant it without any fuss in pots or grow bags. Once you sow the seeds, just water them regularly, and you'll have lush green leaves ready in just a few weeks. Chaulai is packed with nutrients and you can add it to dal, mixed vegetables, or even stuff it in parathas.
Fenugreek (Methi)
Methi is another fantastic choice for your balcony garden. Its seeds sprout very quickly, and the plants grow well even in small spaces. With a bit of moderate sunlight and regular watering, your methi plants will be ready in no time. The leaves have a slightly bitter taste, but they are considered very beneficial for your health.
Spinach (Palak)
Spinach is a nutrient-powerhouse that you can easily grow in pots. For best results, you should use light and fertile soil. The plants grow fast with regular watering and a little bit of sunlight. In just a short time, you can start plucking fresh leaves to use in your sabzis, soups, or salads.
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Tender Mustard Leaves
You can also grow tender mustard leaves at home. Once you sow the seeds in a pot, the plants sprout pretty quickly. Although mustard usually grows better in cooler weather, you can still harvest its tender leaves during the early summer months. These leaves have a slightly sharp, pungent flavour and are commonly used in traditional saag preparations or mixed vegetable dishes.
Red Amaranth (Lal Saag)
Lal Saag, or Red Amaranth, is an excellent option for the summer season. Its red and green leaves look very attractive and beautiful. It's a low-maintenance plant that grows rapidly with regular watering and enough sunlight, giving you a steady supply of nutritious leaves for your meals.
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How to Protect Your Plants from Intense Heat
- Water only in the morning and evening: Watering in the harsh afternoon sun can damage the plant's roots. So, it's best to water them early in the morning or in the evening.
- Protect from direct sunlight: When the temperature hits 45°C, move your plants under a 'shade net' or cover them with a light cloth to prevent the leaves from getting scorched.
- Keep the soil moist: Don't let the soil dry out completely. Keeping it slightly moist helps the leafy vegetables stay fresh and green.
- Use mulching: Spreading a layer of dry leaves or grass on top of the soil helps retain moisture for longer and protects the plants from heat.
- Keep pots in a cool place: Avoid placing pots directly on hot surfaces like a concrete floor or terrace. Instead, place them on a stand or a wooden plank.
- Use organic manure: Feed your plants with vermicompost or cow dung manure every 10-15 days. This keeps them strong and helps the leaves grow faster.
- Remove dry leaves regularly: Keep pruning any yellow or dried leaves from the plants. This encourages new, fresh leaves to grow.