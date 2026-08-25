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Sticky Floors: Tired of ‘Chip-Chip’ Floors This Monsoon? Try These Easy Cleaning Tips That Actually Work
Are your floors feeling sticky and grimy all the time this monsoon? Just mopping with plain water is not going to cut it. Here are some simple and effective tips to get rid of that stickiness and make your home sparkle like a mirror.
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Follow these simple tips
The monsoon season gives us relief from the scorching heat, but it brings a big challenge for home cleaning. The high humidity in the air makes the floors feel sticky and grimy all the time. No matter how many times you mop, the floor just doesn't feel fresh. If you're also facing this problem, follow these simple tips to keep your home clean and hygienic.
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Why do floors get sticky in the monsoon?
So, why do floors get sticky during the rains? The air has a lot more moisture during the monsoon. This moisture mixes with the dust and dirt on the floor, creating a sticky layer. On top of that, wet footwear brought in from outside makes the floor even dirtier.
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6 easy ways to clean sticky floors
Here are 6 easy ways to tackle sticky floors. Tip 1: Always start with dry cleaning. Before you even think of using water, use a broom or a vacuum cleaner to get rid of all the dust. If you don't, the dust will mix with water and make the floor even stickier.
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2. Don't use too much water
Tip 2: Don't use too much water. Floors take much longer to dry during the monsoon. So, when you're mopping, make sure the mop or cloth is well-wrung out. Using too much water will not only increase stickiness but can also lead to a musty smell.
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3. Use a Microfiber Mop
Tip 3: Switch to a microfiber mop. It's much better than a regular cotton cloth. A microfiber mop absorbs dust more effectively and also helps the floor dry faster.
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4. Let there be air circulation
Tip 4: Ensure good air circulation. As soon as you're done mopping, switch on the fan or open the windows and doors. More air movement helps the floor dry quickly, which prevents that sticky feeling from developing.
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5. Keep footwear outside
Tip 5: Don't bring wet footwear inside the house. Use a good quality doormat at the entrance. The mud and moisture that come in with your shoes are the main culprits behind sticky floors.
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6. Keep the mop cloth clean
Tip 6: Make sure your mop is clean. After every use, wash the mop head or cloth thoroughly and let it dry completely. Mopping with a dirty cloth will only spread bacteria around. Also, remember to check your flooring type—whether it's Tiles, Marble, or Wood—and use a cleaner that's suitable for it. Using harsh chemicals or scrubbing too hard can damage the floor's shine.
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