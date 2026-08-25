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Prediabetes Risk: Eating Junk Food, Sitting Too Long? 6 Everyday Habits That May Raise Your Risk
Some of our daily habits can mess with our body's insulin and push us towards prediabetes. Here are a few things you need to look out for to lower your risk.
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Sitting for long hours
Sitting in one place for too long without any physical activity reduces your body's ability to use blood glucose. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance.
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Skipping regular exercise
When you don't exercise enough, your muscles miss the chance to use glucose for energy. A regular workout routine boosts insulin sensitivity and helps keep your blood sugar in check.
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Gaining too much weight
Being overweight, especially with fat around your belly, is directly linked to insulin resistance. Gaining weight steadily over time seriously increases your risk of getting prediabetes.
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Diet of junk food and sweets
A diet full of processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbs makes your blood sugar levels shoot up very quickly. This is a major red flag.
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Stress and lack of sleep
Not getting enough sleep and taking too much stress can really mess up your body's hormonal balance. This directly causes your blood sugar levels to rise.
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Family history of diabetes
If diabetes runs in your family, you have a higher chance of facing blood sugar issues. It's very important to be extra careful with your lifestyle and get regular check-ups.
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