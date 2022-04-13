Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin care: Look wonderful and fabulous forever with mango butter

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Mango butter is used for chapped and cracked skin and can be massaged onto heels and damaged skin.

    Unlike cocoa butter and shea butter, which are popular worldwide as softening and nourishing agents, not many of you would know that mango butter is excellent for nourishing and hydrating the skin.
     

    The pulp from the mango kernel contains this rich oil and moisturising agent, whereas mango butter is made from the left over seed, which is mostly thrown away by all of us. This mango butter is used to hydrate the skin, all thanks to the presence of fatty acids both stearic and oleic, as well as omega 9, which are excellent for softening the skin, removing fine lines and wrinkles, and making the skin soft, supple and youthful.
     

    Mango butter is also used for chapped and cracked skin and can be massaged onto heels and damaged skin. It melts right away into the skin and can be used effectively for treating stretch marks. Here’s how to make your own mango body butter that will give you baby soft skin in no time at all:
     

    Mango Butter:
    Ingredients:2 tsp mango butter, 2 tsp grated beeswax, 2 tsp aloe vera gel, 1 tsp jojoba oil, 1 tsp almond oil, 2 drops mango oil, 2 drops orange blossom or neroli oil
    Method: In a double boiler, melt the beeswax and add aloe vera gel, almond oil and mango oil to it. Now, pour the mixture in to a bowl and stir it well until everything has been blended well. Now, add the jojoba and orange blossom oil and mix it well. Pour the mixture into an airtight glass jar and let cool. Use this at night all over the face and body and see the results yourself. So now you have these wonderful mango recipes to protect your skin, look wonderful and fabulous forever.  

