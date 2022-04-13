Skin care: Look wonderful and fabulous forever with mango butter

Mango butter is used for chapped and cracked skin and can be massaged onto heels and damaged skin.

Unlike cocoa butter and shea butter, which are popular worldwide as softening and nourishing agents, not many of you would know that mango butter is excellent for nourishing and hydrating the skin.



The pulp from the mango kernel contains this rich oil and moisturising agent, whereas mango butter is made from the left over seed, which is mostly thrown away by all of us. This mango butter is used to hydrate the skin, all thanks to the presence of fatty acids both stearic and oleic, as well as omega 9, which are excellent for softening the skin, removing fine lines and wrinkles, and making the skin soft, supple and youthful.



Mango butter is also used for chapped and cracked skin and can be massaged onto heels and damaged skin. It melts right away into the skin and can be used effectively for treating stretch marks. Here’s how to make your own mango body butter that will give you baby soft skin in no time at all:

