Skin care: Add cabbage to diet to get flawless skin

Your skin’s lustre, tone and vibrancy are intimately related to what you eat, as your skin cells are in constant turnover and regenerate every month. Why is cabbage good for your skin?



In their quest to look good, people usually focus almost exclusively on external strategies. Sure, technology is becoming more and more sophisticated, and options are aplenty with an ever-increasing array of anti-ageing products and treatments. However anti-ageing begins on a cellular level, not on the surface of your skin as many skin care companies would love for you to believe.



Cabbage is Numero Uno for your skin. It has excellent skin healing properties. Cabbage contains Indole-3-carbonile which is a powerful antioxidant. It is responsible for detoxifying your liver. This is beneficial for your skin as it removes toxins, which if accumulated in the blood, cause dull and blemished skin.

Both purple and green cabbage are rich in silicon and sulphur, the “Beauty Minerals”. Sulphur is particularly present in every cell as it is responsible for pulling in nutrition and removing waste from your cells. This is what is called Osmosis. For clear skin, you need to have good osmosis.

Cabbage is a great store of Vitamin K and C. The deep rich colour of this vegetable is due to high concentration of anthocyanin polyphenols, possessing anti-inflammatory properties plus 6 to 8 times the Vitamin C content of an orange. The skin flourishes with this powerhouse vegetable.

Cabbage soup is a great way to cleanse the digestive tract, while providing an abundance of antioxidants, by shrinking ulcers related to digestion.

