Castor Oil: 6 Powerful Benefits That Can Transform Your Beauty Routine!
People have traditionally used castor oil for everything from skin and hair care to digestive health. It's a go-to remedy for tackling dry skin, locking in moisture, and looking after your hair and eyebrows.
Moisturises dry skin
Supports wound healing
The oil's moisturising quality helps your skin heal and repair itself. But remember, you should only use it on minor wounds and always check with a doctor or an expert first.
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Reduces skin dryness
Conditions dry hair
Castor oil lightly coats each strand of your hair, fighting dryness. This simple step reduces breakage and leaves your hair feeling incredibly soft and looking shiny.
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Moisturises the scalp
Eyebrow care
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