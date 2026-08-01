If you can’t meet your friend on Friendship Day 2026, go digital! Apps like Teleparty, Plato, Snapchat, Locket, and Canva help you celebrate from afar. Watch movies, play games, stay connected, and create personalized gifts to make your long-distance friendship feel just as special.

If you’re unable to meet your friend on Friendship Day 2026, there’s no need to feel lonely. Just get a little smart! In today’s digital age, several apps let you spend quality time with your best friend even from a distance. From watching movies together to playing games and sending personalized gifts, here are some tech-savvy ways to celebrate with your long-distance bestie.

Watch Movies Together on Teleparty

If you and your friend share a similar taste in movies, Teleparty is a great option. This platform allows you to watch shows and films together while being in different locations. It works with services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Max, and Amazon Prime Video. It also offers a chat feature. However, you’ll need an active subscription to the respective streaming platform.

Have Fun on Plato

Why just watch movies when you can play games? If you enjoy gaming, try Plato. It offers casual games like chess, carrom, ludo, poker, werewolf, pool, and bowling. You can also chat or use voice communication while playing, making it more interactive and fun.

Check Your Friendship on Snapchat

This may sound unusual but it’s fun! Snapchat lets you see your closest friends through its “Friend Solar System” feature. You can view your top 8 connections, giving a quirky idea of how close you are to your friends.

Keep Your Friend on Your Home Screen

If you want a glimpse of your friend throughout the day, use the Locket Widget app. It displays photos sent by friends directly on your smartphone’s home screen, so you don’t have to open social media repeatedly.

Create Digital Gifts with Canva

If you love being creative, go beyond simple messages. Use Canva to design personalized gifts like photo collages, scrapbooks, animated videos, or greeting cards using your old memories. Canva offers both free and subscription options based on your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Friendship Day celebrated?

Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. In 2026, it falls on August 2.

Why is Friendship Day celebrated?

Friendship is a special bond, just like other relationships in life. People celebrate it with wishes, gifts, and surprises to honor love, trust, and connection.