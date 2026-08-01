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PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's Italian Getaway Is Packed With Must-Try Summer Outfit Ideas
From flirtatious little skirts to breezy dresses and vivid resort clothing, Khushi’s holiday wardrobe is the perfect inspiration for the season as it marries comfort with easy glamour.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
Planning a summer holiday or just want to give your wardrobe a little refresh? Take a peek at Khushi Kapoor's recent holiday clothes from Italy. The star has been posting sneak peeks from her idyllic European getaway and her ensembles are getting nearly as much attention as the breathtaking Mediterranean scenery.
Pretty in Pink Goes the Show
Pink was one of the main motifs in Khushi’s trip journal. She sported the shade in a range of ensembles, including a pastel pink pleated short skirt with a white crop top, matching shrug and headgear. She accessorised the elegant holiday outfit with a quilted shoulder purse, stacked jewels and huge sunglasses.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
On a second glance, she was wearing a blush-pink halter-neck midi dress with a draped neckline and an asymmetrical hem. The ensemble was accessorised with basic accessories and comfy flip-flops, proving simple shapes can make a bold design statement.
Summer Style Inspiration for All Travellers
Khushi Kapoor’s Italian vacation is giving us all the fashion tips to design a summer wardrobe.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
From pastel co-ords and patterned dresses to breezy micro skirts and casual beachwear, her styles show how bright colours, lightweight materials, and discreet accessories can create uncomplicated, beautiful holiday attire.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
Khushi kept her holiday accessories basic but effective. Oversized sunglasses, delicate layered necklaces, headscarves, flip-flops and tiny shoulder bags appeared frequently, allowing her bright clothes to be the primary focus.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
Whether it's a whimsical pleated mini skirt, a breezy halter dress, a vivid patterned mini, or comfortable denim shorts, Khushi Kapoor's Italian holiday outfit has plenty of inspiration for anybody seeking to embrace easy summer dressing with a pop of colour.
Fun Prints & Bright Colours
Khushi also highlighted that vacations are the perfect chance to try out vivid hues. Another eye-catching ensemble was a bright red sleeveless playsuit with textured details and apeplum-inspired style, perfect for touring on sunny days.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
She also opted for colourful designs in a bright little dress in tones of pink, orange and yellow. The huge balloon sleeves and large sunglasses created a joyful, resort-ready attitude that was suited for the Italian shoreline.
Easy Beach Style Done Right
She sported a patterned tie-front bikini top with frayed denim shorts for a combination that was elegant and functional for a carefree beach day. She kept accessories basic with layered necklaces, sunglasses and a soft updo, letting the clothing do all the talking.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
And it was the correct accessories that elevated even the simplest of holiday looks, with tiny shoulder bags, flip-flops, delicate jewellery and bold sunglasses appearing constantly throughout her vacation wardrobe.
Khushi Kapoor Serves Chic Italian Summer Style
Khushi Kapoor is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi cinema. She is the daughter of actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and made her feature film debut as Betty Cooper in The Archies. Since then she has been in the badly reviewed romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan.
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