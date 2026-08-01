Brain Fog: Feeling Zoned Out? 6 Simple Habits to Clear Your Mind!
Brain fog can make you feel forgetful and unable to concentrate. It's often caused by things like poor sleep and stress. But don't worry, you can fix it with six simple habits, including getting proper sleep, eating rightand managing your stress.
Deep and consistent sleep:
Nutritious and balanced diet:
The food you eat directly impacts your brain's health. Eating green veggies, fruits, nuts, and foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids will keep your brain cells active. It's best to cut down on sugary and processed foods.
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Drink enough water:
Regular physical exercise:
A simple 30-minute walk or a yoga session every day boosts blood flow to your brain. This helps create new brain cells and also keeps your mind calm and relaxed.
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Reduce your stress:
Reduce your screen time:
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