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When Should You See a Doctor? Don't Ignore These Signs

Sometimes, you do need professional help. Don't try to self-treat if you experience any of these symptoms. You must see a doctor if you have: severe pain or a blocked feeling in your ear, hearing loss or a constant ringing sound (Tinnitus), any bad-smelling fluid or blood coming from your ear, or dizziness. An ENT specialist has the right tools and can use methods like 'syringing' to clean your ears safely.