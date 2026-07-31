Let's be clear: no one's genes can fully protect them from smoking. Besides lung cancer, smoking also raises the risk of COPD, heart disease, stroke, and many other cancers. While this study could help identify high-risk people in the future, more research on humans is needed. Experts agree that quitting is the only real solution. Your genes might lower your risk, but they can't eliminate it.

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