Lung Cancer: Why Do Some Smokers Escape It While Others Don’t? Find Out Now!
We all know someone who smokes a lot but seems perfectly fine. So why don't all smokers get cancer? A new study from Cambridge University has some surprising answers. Let's find out what they are.
Why don't all smokers get cancer?
What does the Cambridge University research say?
Researchers at Cambridge University recently studied about 600 tumours from mice with different genetic makeups. They found that while the tumours grew similarly in all mice, the DNA mutations were different depending on their genes. This suggests that two people smoking the same amount won't necessarily have the same cancer risk.
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Let's be clear: no one's genes can fully protect them from smoking. Besides lung cancer, smoking also raises the risk of COPD, heart disease, stroke, and many other cancers. While this study could help identify high-risk people in the future, more research on humans is needed. Experts agree that quitting is the only real solution. Your genes might lower your risk, but they can't eliminate it.
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