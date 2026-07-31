Hair Care: Coffee in Your Shampoo for Growth? Here’s What Experts Say!
This new trend of mixing coffee into your shampoo has gone viral. But does it actually work for your hair? Can it really boost shine and strengthen your roots? We've got the full story on this viral hack.
Will mixing coffee with shampoo stop hair fall?
How is coffee beneficial for hair?
Coffee contains caffeine and antioxidants that help energise the scalp. Some studies show caffeine can stimulate hair follicles and improve blood circulation. Better blood flow means more nutrients reach your hair roots, making your hair look healthier.
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Strengthens hair roots
Can enhance natural shine
Dry and dull hair often looks lifeless because it has lost its natural shine. Coffee helps by cleaning the hair's outer layer, making it smoother. This can make your hair appear much softer and shinier than before.
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Cleanses the scalp
Effect on premature grey hair?
The right way to mix coffee with shampoo
Remember this
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