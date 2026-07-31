Homemade Repellents: Tired of Mosquitoes? Try These 6 Easy DIY Sprays at Home!
Store-bought mosquito repellents are full of chemicals that can be bad for your health. This guide shows you how to make safe, natural sprays and lotions at home using simple things like camphor, neem oil, onions, and essential oils.
The Mosquito Menace
The Perfect Mosquito Repellent
If mosquitoes are making your life difficult, try this. Just crush eight camphor tablets and mix them with coconut oil. You can use this liquid in an old repellent machine. The camphor smell will fill the house and drive the mosquitoes out. You can also light it like a small lamp.
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Camphor and Neem Oil Smoke
Onion, Garlic, and Red Chilli Powder
Finely chop a small onion and some garlic. Mix them with 4 cups of water, 4 tablespoons of red chilli powder, and 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap. Store this mix in a jar in a cool, dark place. It lasts for a week. Just spray it around your house, not on your skin.
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Mosquito Repellent Lotion
Effective Oils
Mint Tricks
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