Parenting Tips: 5 Honest Truths That Change How You Raise Sons! Read Details
Raising children is a huge responsibility, no doubt. But when it comes to boys, their way of thinking and behaving is a bit different from girls. So, here are five key truths every parent should know about raising their sons.
What makes boys different?
All that mischief and impulse!
Experts say boys' brains develop at a slightly different pace than girls'. The parts for decision-making, controlling emotions, and thinking ahead mature a bit later. This is why your son might seem extra mischievous, make quick decisions, or find it hard to focus. Don't mistake it for stubbornness; it's just a natural part of his growth.
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The power of physical play
Why he always runs to Mom
Most boys feel the safest with their mothers. When they're sad, scared, or unwell, Mom is their first port of call. A mother's love and comfort build a strong sense of security, which is the foundation for self-confidence. This doesn't mean Dad isn't needed. Both parents' love and time are equally vital for a child's emotional growth.
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He's watching his father
Finally, what do the experts say?
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