The pressure cooker is a hero in every Indian kitchen. But sometimes, dal or rice water sprays out with the whistle, leaving the stove and kitchen counter in a total mess. Cleaning that up is a real headache. If this sounds like your daily story, just follow these simple tips.

Gasket Care

The main culprit for a leaky cooker is often a loose gasket (the rubber ring). Before you start cooking, take the gasket out and pop it in the freezer for about 10 minutes. You can also just put it in cold water. This makes the rubber shrink a bit and fit the lid tightly. For a quick fix, you can even rub some wheat flour around the gasket to stop the leak.

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