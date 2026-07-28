Cooker Hacks: Cooker Whistle Spraying Water? These Simple Tricks Will Fix It!
Is your pressure cooker always making a mess? To stop water from leaking when the whistle blows, try simple tricks like putting the gasket in the freezer or cleaning the whistle vent. We explain everything in detail here.
Cooker Maintenance Tips
The pressure cooker is a hero in every Indian kitchen. But sometimes, dal or rice water sprays out with the whistle, leaving the stove and kitchen counter in a total mess. Cleaning that up is a real headache. If this sounds like your daily story, just follow these simple tips.
Gasket Care
The main culprit for a leaky cooker is often a loose gasket (the rubber ring). Before you start cooking, take the gasket out and pop it in the freezer for about 10 minutes. You can also just put it in cold water. This makes the rubber shrink a bit and fit the lid tightly. For a quick fix, you can even rub some wheat flour around the gasket to stop the leak.
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Clean the Whistle Vent
Many times, when we wash the cooker, we forget to properly check the whistle area. If old food particles get stuck in the vent, the steam can't escape properly, causing water to spray out. So, before you cook, always check if the whistle vent is clean. If you need to, use a small pin or stick to clear any blockage.
Use Cooking Oil
Another great trick is to apply a little cooking oil on the inside rim of the lid and around the whistle vent. The oil stops the foam from rising and spilling over. It's a very simple but super effective trick.
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The Right Amount of Water
In the rush to cook, don't ever fill the cooker with too much water. A good rule is to fill the cooker only up to three-fourths of its capacity with food and water. If you add too much, it's only natural that water will spill out when the whistle blows.
Start with a high flame, but once the cooker heats up, switch to a medium flame. This ensures your food cooks evenly and also reduces water spillage.
The Spoon or Small Bowl Method
When you're boiling dal or potatoes, just drop a small stainless steel spoon or a small steel bowl inside the cooker with the food. This little object helps control the intense boiling inside, preventing too much foam from forming and spilling out through the whistle.
The Ghee or Cooking Oil Method
When you're cooking dal or rice in the cooker, add about half a spoon of ghee or cooking oil directly into the pot with the water. This simple step works wonders. It breaks the surface tension of the starchy foam that forms when dal boils, which stops it from foaming up too much. This not only prevents water from spilling out of the whistle but also helps the dal cook faster and become perfectly soft. Plus, it adds a great aroma and taste to your food!
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