Hot Shower vs Cold Shower: Which One Is Actually Better for Your Body?
Hot shower or cold shower? It's a daily confusion for many. Is one really better than the other? We break down what science says about when to use which for maximum benefits.
Hot Water Bath vs Cold Water Bath
We all bathe every day, but the big question is always there: hot water or cold water? The truth is, it's not about which is 'best'. It's about what your body needs at that moment. Both have different benefits for your body and mind. Let's dive into what medical reports say.
Cold water is best in the morning and after a workout
A cold shower (around 10°C to 15°C) is perfect for mornings or after a gym session. It acts like a natural reset for your body. Here's why:
- Instant Energy: The cold water gives your body a slight shock. This releases endorphins and adrenaline, increases your heart rate and oxygen intake, and wakes you up in seconds.
- Reduces Muscle Soreness: Workouts cause lactic acid to build up in muscles. Cold water constricts blood vessels, helping to flush out this acid and reduce muscle swelling.
- Good for Skin & Hair: Unlike hot water, a cold shower won't strip your skin of its natural oils. It helps close up hair cuticles and pores, preventing dryness.
Hot water in the evenings
A warm or hot shower in the evening, or when you have body aches, works just like heat therapy.
- Promotes Deep Sleep: If you shower with hot water 90 minutes before bed, it widens your blood vessels. When you get out, your body temperature drops quickly. This signals your brain that it's time to sleep.
- Soothes Joint Pains: Hot water relaxes stiff muscles and joints. It improves blood circulation and can ease chronic pain.
- Clears Nasal Congestion: The steam from a hot shower opens up your nasal passages and helps loosen phlegm.
Pros and cons of hot and cold water baths
A hot shower can reduce stress and give you a sense of calm. It easily removes dirt and oil from the body. But, using very hot water can dry out your skin and hair. It can also worsen problems for people with eczema or sensitive skin. On the other hand, a cold shower (15°C to 25°C) is refreshing for the mind and gives great relief after a workout. However, it can be uncomfortable in winter. Also, people with heart conditions or blood circulation issues should not take cold showers without a doctor's advice.
Super benefits from a contrast shower
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