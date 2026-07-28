A hot shower can reduce stress and give you a sense of calm. It easily removes dirt and oil from the body. But, using very hot water can dry out your skin and hair. It can also worsen problems for people with eczema or sensitive skin. On the other hand, a cold shower (15°C to 25°C) is refreshing for the mind and gives great relief after a workout. However, it can be uncomfortable in winter. Also, people with heart conditions or blood circulation issues should not take cold showers without a doctor's advice.