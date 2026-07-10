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Mutton Biryani Recipe: Your Guide to Making Perfect, Non-Sticky Biryani in a Pressure Cooker
Making tasty Mutton Biryani in a pressure cooker is an art. Getting the rice fluffy and non-sticky, and the mutton perfectly tender is a real challenge. Here are some simple tips to help you cook a fantastic biryani every single time.
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Lemon Juice
The water-to-rice ratio is key for fluffy rice. You should use 1.25 to 1.5 cups of water for every cup of Basmati or Seeraga Samba rice. First, soak the rice for 20 to 30 minutes, drain it well, and then gently stir it in the cooker. Adding a bit of lemon juice helps keep the rice grains from sticking to each other.
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The Perfect Mutton Texture
Undercooked mutton can completely spoil the taste of your biryani. To avoid this, you should first marinate the mutton with turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt, and curd for at least 30 minutes. Then, you can pre-cook the mutton separately in a cooker. Cook it for 4 to 7 whistles, depending on the mutton's quality. The mutton must be soft but not mushy. After the first whistle, you can lower the flame and let it cook on sim for another 10-12 minutes.
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Onions and Tomatoes
Using a heavy-bottomed cooker will help prevent the rice from sticking and burning at the bottom. You need to fry the onions until they are golden brown; this gives the biryani a great taste and colour. Also, avoid adding too many tomatoes, as they can change the authentic taste of the biryani.Fridge Storage: How many days can you keep biryani in the fridge? How to store it safely?
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The Right Cooking Method
After you sauté the masalas and add the mutton, you should add the water and soaked rice. Once the water starts to boil, close the cooker lid. Let it cook on medium flame until the first whistle. Then, turn the stove to sim (lowest flame) and cook for another 10-12 minutes. After that, turn off the stove and wait for the pressure to release completely on its own before opening the lid. This method ensures your rice is fluffy and the mutton is cooked to perfection.Vada Curry Recipe: How to make amazing hotel-style Vada Curry?
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