2 4 Image Credit : Chatgpt

The Perfect Mutton Texture

Undercooked mutton can completely spoil the taste of your biryani. To avoid this, you should first marinate the mutton with turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt, and curd for at least 30 minutes. Then, you can pre-cook the mutton separately in a cooker. Cook it for 4 to 7 whistles, depending on the mutton's quality. The mutton must be soft but not mushy. After the first whistle, you can lower the flame and let it cook on sim for another 10-12 minutes.