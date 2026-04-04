Smart Cooker: One Pot, 9 Dishes! This Gadget Can Cut Your Gas Bill in Half
Life is so busy these days, who even has time to cook? For people just like us, smart kitchen gadgets are hitting the market. The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 is one such amazing device.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
One cooker for 9 different dishes
The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 is a real multi-tasker. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and even a soup maker. You can also use it to sauté, cook sous vide, make yogurt, and keep food warm. This single 5.7-litre, 1000W pot does it all, so you don't need separate appliances.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Smart Lid Design for Safe Cooking
This cooker's smart lid design is a major highlight. The lid automatically seals itself during pressure cooking. Once your food is ready, you just press a button to release the pressure safely. This feature really adds to the safety in the kitchen.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
Speed with Health
This smart cooker can cook your meals up to 70% faster than regular cooking methods. It helps you prepare nutritious food in very little time, which is a huge plus for anyone with a busy schedule.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
9 Safety Features and Easy to Use
The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 comes with 9 built-in safety features. The company designed it to reduce steam, noise, and smells while cooking. It also has 9 one-touch preset modes. Just add your ingredients, select the dish, and press a button. The cooker handles the rest on its own.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
What's in the Package?
The package includes the 1000-watt cooker base, a stainless steel cooking pot, a steam rack, a measuring cup, a condensation collector, and a user guide. The company has over 90 service centres across India and offers free installation and home service. It also comes with a two-year warranty. The original price is Rs. 20,999, but it's available on Amazon with a 53% discount for just Rs. 9,899.
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