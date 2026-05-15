Lint from clothes and even coins can get collected in the filter at the bottom of the machine. Make it a habit to open this filter once a month and clear out the junk. This will help your machine last longer.

**An easy way to stop bad smells** After you're done with the laundry, don't shut the machine's door right away. If you leave it open for at least half an hour, the moisture inside will dry up, completely stopping any fungus from growing.