Kitchen wall cleaning hacks: Learn easy home remedies to remove grease from kitchen walls. Effortlessly clean grease with baking soda, vinegar, and dish soap to make your kitchen shine. Discover these simple tricks.

While cooking on the gas stove or tempering spices, dirt often gets on the wall. If this grease is not cleaned daily, it can turn into stubborn black stains on the tiles. If your kitchen walls are in a similar state, you should adopt some simple kitchen cleaning hacks. Find out which simple tips can remove grease from kitchen walls and make them shine for just ₹10.

Clean the wall with lemon in 10 minutes

To remove grease from the kitchen wall, use a small amount of baking soda with lemon. Make a solution by mixing baking soda in lemon juice. Apply it to the greasy wall and leave it for about 10-15 minutes. Then, scrub it clean with a dish scrubber. The greasy wall will shine in minutes. You can get baking soda and lemon for just ₹10.

Make the kitchen wall shine with white vinegar

Prepare a liquid by mixing equal parts of white vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle. Now, spray it on the greasy wall and after leaving it for a while, wipe the wall clean with a cloth. This is a great option for both tiled and painted walls.

Use steam

Place a pot of boiling water near the greasy kitchen wall. When the steam hits the wall, clean it with a damp cloth and a little dish soap. Doing this will clean the wall easily.

Use all-purpose flour or cornflour

Apply dry all-purpose flour or cornflour to the greasy wall and leave it for a while. After 5-10 minutes, clean it with a dry cloth or brush. It absorbs the grease, and the wall gets clean in minutes.

Use salt and lemon

Salt and lemon are very cheap ways to clean kitchen grease. Cut a lemon in half and then rub it on the greasy spot on the wall for a while. This will also clean the wall.