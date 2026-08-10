The Onam sadya feels incomplete without Sharkara Varatti, a traditional sweet and crunchy delight made using raw banana and jaggery. This iconic Onam snack brings a burst of flavour and nostalgia to every festive spread. Follow this simple recipe to prepare it easily at home and enjoy its authentic taste.

No Onam sadya feels complete without that sweet, spicy, and crunchy Sharkara Varatti on the banana leaf. It’s a classic Kerala snack that everyone loves. The good news is, you don't have to buy it from a store. You can easily make it right in your own kitchen!

Here's a simple, step-by-step recipe to get it just right.

What you'll need:

Nendran bananas (raw plantains) - 2

Jaggery - 2 large blocks

Dry ginger powder (Chukku podi) - 1/2 teaspoon

Cardamom (Elakkaya) - 3 pods, powdered

Rice flour - 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Oil for deep frying

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How to make it:

First, peel the Nendran bananas. Cut them in half lengthwise, and then slice them into pieces about half a centimetre thick. Put the banana pieces in a bowl of water and wash them well. This helps remove the natural stickiness or sap. Drain the water completely. Now, heat some oil in a kadai or a deep pan. When the oil is hot enough, add the banana pieces and fry them on a low flame until they are golden brown and crispy. Once done, take them out of the oil and set them aside to cool down. In a separate pan, add the jaggery blocks with a little water and let it melt to form a syrup. Keep stirring until the syrup thickens. To check if it's ready, take a tiny drop and see if it forms a single thread between your thumb and index finger. This is called the 'single-string consistency'. Once the syrup is ready, add the fried banana chips to it and mix everything together so the chips are well-coated. Turn off the heat and let it sit for about two minutes. Now, it's time to add the flavours. Sprinkle the cumin powder, cardamom powder, and dry ginger powder over the chips and mix again. Finally, add the rice flour. This is the secret to making them extra crispy! Let the Sharkara Varatti cool down completely. As it cools, it will become perfectly crisp and ready to be served. Enjoy your homemade Onam treat!

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