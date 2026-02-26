Gas Burner Cleaning: Flame Too Low? Make the Burners New Again with This Simple Hack
Is your gas stove flame weak? Learn a simple hack to clean burners using household items like Eno, lemon, salt, and soap. Restore your stove’s flame, save LPG, and make cooking faster and easier.
Image Credit : Socialmedia
Gas Burner Cleaning
Oil, spices, and even flour can get stuck in the tiny holes of the gas burner. When this happens, the flame becomes weak, making cooking take much longer and wasting your LPG gas.
Image Credit : Social media
Scrubbing
Regular scrubbing often doesn't remove the stubborn grime from burner holes. But don't worry, we have a special kitchen trick that will make your burner sparkle in just a few minutes.
Image Credit : Social Media
Clean your gas burner
You don't need any fancy chemicals to clean your gas burner. Simple things you already have at home are enough. Plus, this method requires very little effort from your side.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Eno and salt
Get these things ready: 1 glass of hot water, 1 packet of Eno, a toothbrush, some salt, lemon juice, and your regular dish soap. That's all it takes!
Image Credit : Getty
Lemon juice
First, heat one glass of water and pour it into a large bowl. Add some lemon juice. Now, place the burner in this water. Slowly add the Eno packet to the water and let the burner soak for 15 minutes.
Image Credit : others
Once the water cools down, take the burner out. Put some dish soap on an old toothbrush and scrub the burner well. You'll see the black carbon coming off easily. For very tough stains, scrub with salt or a lemon peel. Your burner will look brand new! Do this once a month to save fuel and make your stove last longer.
