6 6 Image Credit : others

ಬರ್ನರ್ ಹೊಸದರಂತೆ ಹೊಳೆಯುತ್ತೆ

Once the water cools down, take the burner out. Put some dish soap on an old toothbrush and scrub the burner well. You'll see the black carbon coming off easily. For very tough stains, scrub with salt or a lemon peel. Your burner will look brand new! Do this once a month to save fuel and make your stove last longer.