A report claims Indian cricketers, including IPL players, are using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic to achieve a slim look. The trend is reportedly rising.

Is the pressure to 'look' fit and appear athletic forcing cricketers in India to turn to weight-loss injections? A report claims there is a rising trend among cricketers, including those who play in the Indian Premier League, of taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro to achieve a slim look.

According to the report, it is not just senior players who are turning to these medications. Even younger cricketers are reportedly resorting to them amid the strict fitness benchmarks set by the likes of Virat Kohli, whose transformation from a cherubic teenager to a supremely fit athlete has been an inspirational story.

Kohli changed his diet and followed a strict training regime – a process that requires immense discipline and takes time. However, the tried-and-tested route may not be to everyone's liking, with some preferring a 'shortcut'.

"This is being seen as a shortcut to weight loss, alongside regular workouts. That is why some cricketers are opting for it. Even the Bollywood stars are into it," a source was quoted as saying.

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are being used as a shortcut to weight loss

Ozempic and Mounjaro are GLP-1-based medicines prescribed by doctors to treat diabetes. However, they can also be used for weight management. Ozempic contains semaglutide, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

It helps reduce appetite, slows down digestion, and also helps control blood sugar. Mounjaro contains tirzepatide, which may help with better blood-sugar management while also aiding in weight loss. Both medicines are taken as injections.

These drugs can have side effects, including vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and constipation, among others.

The frequent injuries to several first-choice players have also become a major headache for the Indian team management.

As of now, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and B Sai Sudharsan are among the top India cricketers undergoing rehabilitation for various injuries. This has put the BCCI's Center of Excellence under scrutiny.