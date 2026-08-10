Durga Puja 2026: Bumper 12-Day Holiday! Govt Staff Get Long Break; Read Detail
Good news for government employees! Nabanna has announced a massive 12-day holiday for Durga Puja 2026. Here's the full list of dates, from when the holidays start to when offices and schools will finally reopen.
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October is packed with holidays!
October is the month of festivals, and for Bengalis, it means Durga Puja. The Nabanna notification confirms that state government employees will get a total of 13 holidays this month alone. Let's take a look at the full holiday list.
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Two holidays right at the start of the month
Government offices and schools will be closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and October 10 for Mahalaya. Both dates fall on a Friday, giving employees two long weekends back-to-back.
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The main Puja break begins
The main Puja holidays kick off on October 15. Employees will get a continuous break from Maha Chaturthi, through Panchami, Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, and Nabami, all the way to Bijoya Dashami on October 21. That's a full week off, from a Tuesday to the next Wednesday.
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No holiday cuts, even for a Sunday
Maha Saptami falls on a Sunday, but the government has made sure not to cut any holidays. This ensures the festive spirit remains high and employees get their full break.
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Bonus holidays after Dashami
The celebrations don't end with Bijoya Dashami. The government has also declared October 22, 23, and 24 as additional holidays for Durga Puja.
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A separate holiday for Lakshmi Puja
This year, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is on a Sunday. To ensure employees don't lose a holiday, Nabanna has declared the following Monday, October 26, as an extra day off.
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Offices shut for 12 days straight
All government offices will remain completely closed from October 15 to October 26. Normal work will resume from October 27, when all departments reopen.
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A new addition to the holiday list
The government has added Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's birthday as a new holiday by cancelling an older one. However, this change does not affect the Durga Puja holiday schedule, which remains fully intact.
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