Tired of mopping your house every single day? We get it. Especially in summer, with all the insects and sticky floors, it's a real pain. But what if we told you there's a simple trick? Just use this special mix once or twice a week, and your home will stay fresh and totally insect-free. Let's find out what these three magic ingredients are.

To keep a house clean, you have to mop the floors. But this takes up a lot of time and energy. Let's be honest, nobody really enjoys this chore. And in the summer, it's almost impossible to skip mopping. Ants, small insects, and a strange stickiness on the floor become a daily problem. That's why today, we have an amazing trick for you. Once you know this, you won't have to mop every day, and your house will still be completely clean and fragrant. You won't see any insects or flies on the floor, and all the bacteria will be gone too. All you need to do is add a few things to your mopping water, and your house will stay sparkling clean for a whole week. Let's see how it's done.

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Add these 3 things to your mopping water

To escape the daily hassle of mopping, just try this trick once. For this, you only need to add 3 ingredients to a bucket of water. In one bucket of water, mix 1 tablespoon of regular salt, half a tablespoon of neem oil, and 1 capful of Dettol. Now, use this water to mop your house as you normally would.

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Why is this method so effective?

Mopping with this water has many benefits. The neem oil in it is rich in antibacterial properties. Dettol not only gets rid of bacteria but also helps reduce bad odours. Adding salt makes it easier to clean the dirt off the floor, and some believe it also brings positivity into the home. In short, mixing these ingredients in water will keep your floor clean and fragrant. Plus, it will keep flies, cockroaches, lizards, and other small insects from crawling on your floor.

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How long will the floor stay clean?

You can mop your floor with this water 1-2 times a week. After this, you won't feel the need to mop every day. This is because the floor becomes completely germ-free, and the deep cleaning prevents any kind of bad smell. This method is very useful for people who don't have much time. They can mop this way on a holiday and not worry about cleanliness for the rest of the week.

Don't forget to mop these areas with this water

If you notice more insects in the kitchen, balcony, outside the washroom, or near the main gate, make sure to mop these areas with this special water. These are places that tend to have more dirt and moisture. Especially during summer, floors can get sticky and start to smell bad very quickly. This trick is considered very effective in tackling that.