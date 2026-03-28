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How to prepare this tea

Making this tea is also very easy. You will need one cup of water, half a teaspoon of fennel seeds, 1 or 2 cloves, and honey or lemon juice for taste. First, boil the water in a pot. Add the fennel and cloves and let it simmer on low heat for at least 5 to 7 minutes. Then, turn off the stove and cover the pot for a bit. After two minutes, strain the water. You can add lemon juice and honey to your taste and drink it.When and how much to drink?Knowing when to drink this tea is as important as making it. For the best results, drink it on an empty stomach in the morning or one hour before bed. 1–2 cups a day is enough; don't drink more than that. If you drink it daily, you will see a clear difference in just a week. It's also important to do light exercises and eat a healthy, limited diet while drinking this tea.