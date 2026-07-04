Washing Machine Hack: No More Ironing? This Viral Polythene Bag Trick Is Everywhere!
A new hack is going viral on social media, and it's a strange one! People are putting polythene bags in their washing machines. They claim it has amazing benefits. Let's find out what this is all about.
Does this laundry hack really work?
What are the supposed benefits?
According to this viral social media hack, you should add a polythene bag when you wash clothes. For this, you need two polythene covers, the kind you get with fruits and vegetables. Tie a knot in each one and put them in the washing machine with the clothes. Remember not to tie them together; put them in separately. Let's find out what benefits people are claiming.
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Benefit 1: Fewer tangled clothes.
Benefit 2: Removes lint and hair.
Another claimed benefit is that the polythene attracts hair, thread, and lint from the clothes. According to those who shared the hack, the bags continuously rotate with water and clothes in the machine. This creates static electricity, and their smooth surface causes lint, hair, and light threads to stick to them.
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