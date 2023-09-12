Coffee to Tea: 7 morning drinks for weight loss

Lifestyle
Coffee to tea is part of a balanced morning routine, aiding weight loss when combined with diet and exercise
Coffee can temporarily boost your metabolism and suppress your appetite due to its caffeine content. However, avoid adding sugar and high-calorie creamers
Drinking warm water with lemon in the morning can kickstart your metabolism, promote digestion, and provide vitamin C. Some people find it helps control appetite and cravings
Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, or hibiscus are caffeine-free and can be a relaxing way to start your day. They might help reduce stress and emotional eating
Ginger has been associated with improved digestion and reduced inflammation. A warm cup of ginger tea can be soothing and may help control your appetite
Green tea contains antioxidants which can boost metabolism and promote fat oxidation. Drinking a cup of green tea in the morning can help increase your energy levels