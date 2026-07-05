1. Overall Cancer Risk: The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the WHO, does not classify personal hair dye use as a direct cause of cancer. Even large-scale studies, like the Harvard studies that ran for 36 years, have not found strong evidence that people who dye their own hair have a higher overall cancer risk.

2. Old vs. New Dyes: Before the 1980s, hair dyes contained certain chemicals, like some aromatic amines, that were known to cause cancer. However, after 1980, manufacturers removed most of these harmful chemicals, making modern hair dye formulas much safer.

3. Some Doubts Remain: A few studies have suggested a possible link between long-term, regular hair dye use and a higher risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, or lymphoma. But these findings are not yet confirmed. This means scientists have only found an 'association', not proven that hair dye is the 'causation'.

4. Professional Risk: Hairdressers and barbers might have a slightly higher risk than people who dye their own hair. This is because they work with these chemicals for many hours every day. The IARC has classified this occupational exposure as 'probably carcinogenic to humans'.

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