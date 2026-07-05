Hair Dye: Cancer Risk or Myth? Doctors Finally Set the Record Straight!
In today's world, colouring your hair to look young and stylish is a very common thing. But many people worry if the chemicals in hair dyes can cause cancer. Let's take a detailed look at what the science says.
What do the studies say?
1. Overall Cancer Risk: The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the WHO, does not classify personal hair dye use as a direct cause of cancer. Even large-scale studies, like the Harvard studies that ran for 36 years, have not found strong evidence that people who dye their own hair have a higher overall cancer risk.
2. Old vs. New Dyes: Before the 1980s, hair dyes contained certain chemicals, like some aromatic amines, that were known to cause cancer. However, after 1980, manufacturers removed most of these harmful chemicals, making modern hair dye formulas much safer.
3. Some Doubts Remain: A few studies have suggested a possible link between long-term, regular hair dye use and a higher risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, or lymphoma. But these findings are not yet confirmed. This means scientists have only found an 'association', not proven that hair dye is the 'causation'.
4. Professional Risk: Hairdressers and barbers might have a slightly higher risk than people who dye their own hair. This is because they work with these chemicals for many hours every day. The IARC has classified this occupational exposure as 'probably carcinogenic to humans'.
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How to stay safe?
If you don't want to stop colouring your hair, you can follow some simple safety measures:
Patch Test: Before you apply dye every single time, do a patch test on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't have an allergy.
Wear Gloves: Always use gloves and avoid handling the dye with your bare hands.
Watch the Time: Follow the instructions on the packet exactly.Don't leave the dye on your hair for longer than the recommended time.
Rinse Well: After dyeing, wash your hair and scalp thoroughly with water to ensure no chemicals are left behind on your skin.
Natural Dyes: As an alternative to chemical dyes, using natural options like henna is a great choice.
Still have doubts?
Based on current scientific evidence, there is no solid proof that dyeing your hair at home or in a salon causes cancer. However, it's always good for your health to avoid excessive chemicals and choose good quality products. If you have any doubts, it's best to consult a dermatologist or an oncologist. Note: This information is for general awareness only. Please see a doctor for any serious health concerns.
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