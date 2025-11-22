Let's look at the benefits of drinking ginger tea on an empty stomach in the morning.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps strengthen the immune system. So, drinking ginger tea on an empty stomach can boost immunity.

It also helps lower blood glucose levels. So, regularly drinking ginger tea can help control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

