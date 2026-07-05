Food Facts: Is Goat Meat Really Mutton Or Has Different Name Entirely? Find Out Now!
For most non-veg lovers, Sunday just isn't complete without some good old mutton curry. But have you ever stopped to think about it? We call sheep meat mutton, but what is goat meat actually called? Let's find out.
What is mutton?
The story behind mutton
The word 'mutton' actually comes from an old French word, 'mouton', which means sheep. Even though France doesn't use this word much anymore, it entered the English language and became very popular in England. When the British ruled India, they brought the word with them, and we've been using it for sheep meat ever since.
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What is goat meat called?
So if sheep meat is mutton, what about goat meat? While many countries just call it 'goat meat', the proper term is 'Chevon', which is also an old French word. In places like Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, they are very specific: 'mutton' is meat from an adult sheep, 'lamb' is from a young one, and 'goat meat' is from a goat. Here in India, though, we just call everything 'mutton'! You have to specifically ask for goat or sheep meat if you want a particular kind.
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