So if sheep meat is mutton, what about goat meat? While many countries just call it 'goat meat', the proper term is 'Chevon', which is also an old French word. In places like Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, they are very specific: 'mutton' is meat from an adult sheep, 'lamb' is from a young one, and 'goat meat' is from a goat. Here in India, though, we just call everything 'mutton'! You have to specifically ask for goat or sheep meat if you want a particular kind.

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